Marvel fans erect LA billboard to begging studio for Iron Man to return

Marvel fans have put up a billboard in Los Angeles asking the studio to bring Robert Downey Jr. back as Iron Man.

The character was notoriously killed off at the end of Avengers: Endgame in order to help resurrect half of the world’s population.

Barstool’s Lights, Camera, Pod account first spotted the Billboard in Los Angeles and posted an image on Twitter.

The billboard reads: “For our beloved hero, please Bring Back Tony Stark #BringBackTonyStarkToLife” and include’s tomorrow’s date, April 24, which will mark two years since the release of Endgame.

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

Robert Downey Jr. first played Iron Man in the titular 2008 film and went on to reprise the role in two sequels and multiple ensemble Avengers films including Age of Ultron and Infinity War.

In a five-star review of Avengers: Endgame, NME wrote: “There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame. There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it.

“Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine. You will almost certainly cry. Probably more than once.”

The review continued: “Is it the best comic-book movie ever? The Dark Knight could give it a very good fight, but Endgame has more fighters on its team. It might just win.”

