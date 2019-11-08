Marvel fans have spotted a ‘Back To The Future 2’ easter egg in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have made the connection

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans on Reddit have pointed out a previously unseen Back To The Future 2 easter egg in the climax of Avengers: Endgame.

The film, which came out earlier this year, is now the highest grossing movie of all time.

The ending of the film is action-packed to say the least, and one fan has now pointed out significant similarities between the Jaws 19 hologram in 1989’s Back To The Future 2, and the part of the Endgame climax which saw one of Thanos’ minions bite the dust.

It’s even more likely to be a direct nod, it seems, because of how explicitly Endgame references Back To The Future 2 during its discussion of time-travel.

See the two clips side by side below here.

In a review of Avengers: Endgame, NME‘s Olly Richards says the film makes a case to be “the best comic book movie ever”.

“There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame,” the review states. “There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it. Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine. You will almost certainly cry. Probably more than once.

“Is it the best comic-book movie ever? The Dark Knight could give it a very good fight, but Endgame has more fighters on its team. It might just win.”

