Marvel fans launch petition to keep Spider-Man in the MCU and threaten Sony boycott

Marvel fans have launched passionate petitions to keep Spider-Man in the MCU, after Disney bosses failed to secure an agreement with Sony.

Talks reportedly broke down after Disney sought a 50/50 co-financing agreement between the two studios on any future Spider-Man movies, according to reports.

Sources told Deadline Sony rejected that offer and suggested a similar deal to the one in place for the first two Spider-Man films within the MCU. In that case, Disney would have received five percent of the first dollar gross from any future movies.

But as fans continue to react to the prospect of a Spidey-free MCU, it seems that they’re doing everything in their power to prevent it.

Petitions such as ‘Keep Spider-Man with Disney and the MCU’ and ‘Keep Spider-Man in the MCU’, are beginning to emerge online.

Others are proving more demanding – with one calling for Spider-Man to permanently feature in the MCU. Another demands that Sony sells Spider-Man back to Marvel at once.

Threatening a Sony boycott, petition creator Nate Phillips wrote on Change.org: “I cannot in good faith stand by while Spider-man and his fans around the world become collateral damage. Spider-man in the MCU has brought some of the best moments in modern cinema history.

“SONY you must let go of this property or renegotiate with Disney to keep all of the fans happy. Please join me in standing against Sony who I’ll be boycotting until this matter is properly resolved.”

The huge rift comes after the latest Spider-Man movie, Far From Home, became Sony’s highest-grossing film ever earlier this month, pulling in $1.109 billion (£911m) in revenue from the global box office.

The failure of the two studios to reach an agreement might not put paid to a Spider-Man and Venom crossover that Feige discussed earlier this year . When asked about the possibility of such a film, he said it was “probably up to Sony”, noting that the studio owned the rights to both characters.

Sony has the rights to Spider-Man and villains associated with him but agreed to lease the character back to Marvel in 2015 so he could appear in the MCU.