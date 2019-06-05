Marvel fans sign petition for alternative ending to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

They want a remake to save one beloved character

Marvel fans have launched a petition calling for an alternative ending of Avengers: Endgame to be made.

WARNING: The below features spoilers.

Despite the movie being acclaimed by critics and fans alike on release in April, some viewers were left unhappy with the death of a beloved character.

Endgame’s conclusion saw Iron Man (also known as Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr) meet his maker. Now, fans are asking for him to be resurrected.

“He didn’t deserve this and it’s not fair, after everything he’s been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up,” the petition reads. “He’s so important. He saved our lives and it’s our turn to save him.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“We love him so much. We love him 3000. Without him, now, we are totally lost. For many people, he was their reason to live and hold on in life.”

At the time of writing, 35,908 people have signed the petition. In the comments, fans shared their reasons for signing and suggested ways he could be brought back. “It is the right thing to do,” wrote one signee. “Bring back Tony Stark but have him retire as Iron Man.”

“I don’t demand he comes back, because this part of the story was well written for a glorious and honorable death- especially killing Thanos,” added another. “But i ask it because I’d like to see him have a happy life maybe as a mentor and be a family man.”

Meanwhile, the film’s directors explained last month why Captain Marvel didn’t have more screen time in the movie. Joe Russo explained: “It was a story about the original six. That was the focus of the film, to conclude a 10-year saga about those characters. And Carol’s a fairly new character.”

In a five-star review, NME called Endgame one of “the best comic-book movie[s] ever”. Reviewer Olly Richards wrote: “There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame. There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it. Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine.”