Marvel fans unhappy with ‘Black Widow’ design of Taskmaster: “He looks like he plays paintball”

Marvel fans have shown their disappointment with the new design of iconic villain Taskmaster in the new trailer for Black Widow.

The villain was first confirmed to feature in the film when a teaser for the Scarlett Johansson-starring film was shared back in July.

This week, a full trailer for the film followed, and it showed the new Taskmaster in full, and fans aren’t too happy at the new version.

The film, shot largely in Budapest, welcomes back Taskmaster, the alias of Tony Masters and feared assassin who has ability to recreate the movements of his foes, turning their strengths against them. Watch the Black Widow trailer below.

“Not a great Taskmaster design….Really not a fan of the goggles,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m okay with him not having his cape, but let’s AT LEAST use the PS4 Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man, or Udon designs…”

Not a great Taskmaster design….

Really not a fan of the goggles.

I'm okay with him not having his cape, but let's AT LEAST use the PS4 Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man, or Udon designs… https://t.co/OeZ8Ybtlgh pic.twitter.com/GOxllDxFv6 — Phantom Killaway (@LordZypher) December 4, 2019

Another added: “Imagine Taskmaster being hawkeye that would be weird. innit. Also they could have done a waaaaay better job. the suit looks tv worth imo.”

Imagine Taskmaster being hawkeye that would be weird. innit. Also they could have done a waaaaay better job. the suit looks tv worth imo. — Purple Arrow (@IAmPurpleArrow) December 4, 2019

The complaints at the new design continued, with one fan comparing the new Taskmaster to a Power Ranger, and another saying “he looks like he plays paintball”.

Anyone else think Taskmaster from the Black Widow trailer looks like the latest Power Ranger? — CM Mike (@WTFisHalonCon) December 4, 2019

NOOO NOT TASKMASTER TOO EASILY ONE OF THE SICKEST DESIGNS IN MCU AND NOW HE LOOK LIKE HE PLAYS PAINTBALL https://t.co/iRpXta9hx4 pic.twitter.com/krYvxKRSne — sud. (@sud_strungg) December 4, 2019

Black Widow will come out on May 1, 2020, and is one of the first films set for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.