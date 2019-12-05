Trending:

Marvel fans unhappy with ‘Black Widow’ design of Taskmaster: “He looks like he plays paintball”

The new version of the villain was revealed in the recent first trailer for the MCU film.

Will Richards
Taskmaster in Marvel's 'Black Widow'. Credit: Marvel

Marvel fans have shown their disappointment with the new design of iconic villain Taskmaster in the new trailer for Black Widow.

The villain was first confirmed to feature in the film when a teaser for the Scarlett Johansson-starring film was shared back in July.

This week, a full trailer for the film followed, and it showed the new Taskmaster in full, and fans aren’t too happy at the new version.

The film, shot largely in Budapest, welcomes back Taskmaster, the alias of Tony Masters and feared assassin who has ability to recreate the movements of his foes, turning their strengths against them. Watch the Black Widow trailer below.

“Not a great Taskmaster design….Really not a fan of the goggles,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m okay with him not having his cape, but let’s AT LEAST use the PS4 Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man, or Udon designs…”

Another added: “Imagine Taskmaster being hawkeye that would be weird. innit. Also they could have done a waaaaay better job. the suit looks tv worth imo.”

The complaints at the new design continued, with one fan comparing the new Taskmaster to a Power Ranger, and another saying “he looks like he plays paintball”.

Black Widow will come out on May 1, 2020, and is one of the first films set for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

