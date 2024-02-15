‘Fantastic Four’: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and more confirmed to star

Marvel‘s upcoming Fantastic Four film has found its core cast – see the cast below.

Yesterday (February 14), Marvel took to social media to reveal its four main characters in the upcoming superhero film via a poster. In the poster, we Marvel’s First Family as they celebrate Valentine’s Day, characterised by drawings of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Additionally, the film has been confirmed to release on July 25, 2025. See the film’s first poster below.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

Pedro Pascal will portray Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), while Vanessa Kirby plays the role of Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman). Sue’s brother Johnny Storm (aka The Human Torch) will be played by Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn while The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Matt Shakman, who helmed the acclaimed Marvel series WandaVision for Disney+ and Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters for Apple TV+, is set to helm the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

Speaking on how Fantastic Four will differ from previous Marvel films, Shakman said in October: “It’s different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material.”

He continued: “I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

Pedro Pascal’s involvement in the film was first teased in November after reports from Deadline Hollywood suggested that the Game Of Thrones and The Last Of Us actor was in talks for the role of Reed Richards.