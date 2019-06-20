Marvel has held talks with Keanu Reeves about joining the MCU

Make it happen!

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that he’s held discussions with Keanu Reeves about a potential role in the MCU.

The Matrix star has enjoyed a late career return to action movies with the John Wick franchise, so it’s understandable that Marvel want to secure his talents.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige told ComicBook.com.

However, fans shouldn’t perhaps get too excited – Feige says that they’re yet to sort a role for the in-demand Canadian star.

“We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Feige then compared Reeves’ situation to Jake Gyllenhaal, who he talked to “multiple times” before casting him as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This comes ahead of Far From Home arriving early next month, marking the start of Marvel’s phase four.

Other upcoming additions to the Marvel canon include the Eternals, which will reportedly see Angelina Jolie making her first foray into the superhero world.