Marvel’s Kevin Feige says there will be more Avengers movies “at some point”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that there will be more Avengers movies “at some point”.

Speaking at a press junket for Marvel’s new TV series WandaVision, Feige was asked if the studio will ever make another movie featuring the superhero ensemble.

“I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point,” he told IGN, before joking: “It’s a good title. Could use that.”

No date has been confirmed as to when fans can expect another Avengers movie, but speaking to the same publication in 2019, Feige said there wouldn’t be one included in Phase Four.

“We had a movie this year called Avengers: Endgame, and it is very much an ending, as you saw, to so many of those characters,” he said. “So Phase Four is about beginnings, and Phase Four is about learning new things about characters you already think you know, like Black Widow; meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi[.]”

Marvel’s Phase Four will begin with Black Widow, which has been pushed back several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is currently slated to arrive on May 7, 2021.

There are 11 movies set to be released as part of Phase Four, as well as several TV series, such as The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki, premiering on Disney+ that will intersect with the MCU.

Other movies expected to arrive as part of Phase Four include Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, The Eternals, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and Thor: Love And Thunder.

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has said Netflix shows including Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage could one day be revived.