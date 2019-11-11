"Everybody is entitled to their opinion."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has weighed-in on Martin Scorsese’s recent comments about the studio’s movies.

The Irishman director recently elaborated on his critical words in a new piece, suggesting that Marvel movies lack “revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger” and that “nothing is at risk”.

Responding to Scorsese, Feige told The Hollywood Reporter‘s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast: “I think that’s not true. I think it’s unfortunate.

“I think myself and everybody that works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theater full of people… I think it’s fun for us to take our success and use it to take risks and go in different places.

“Everybody has a different definition of cinema. Everybody has a different definition of art. Everybody has a different definition of risk.”

He added: “Some people don’t think it’s cinema. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everyone is entitled to repeat that opinion. Everyone is entitled to write op-eds about that opinion. And I look forward to what will happen next. But in the meantime, we’re going to keep making movies.”

In his recent comments, Scorsese elaborated: “The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes. They are sequels in name but they are remakes in spirit, and everything in them is officially sanctioned because it can’t really be any other way.”

Scorsese’s words have caused plenty of debate among big Hollywood names, with Marvel directors Taika Waiti and James Gunn defending the studio’s output, while Robert Downey Jr said he “respects” Scorsese’s opinion.

However, the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Roland Emmerich and Francis Ford Coppola have been on the other side of the divide, the latter calling Marvel movies “despicable”.