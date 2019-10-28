Marvel producer teases next “Endgame-level” team-up movie

Phase 4 of the MCU is beginning next year

Marvel producer Trinh Tran has revealed when we could next see a team-up movie on the level of Avengers: Endgame.

The 2019 film preceded the upcoming Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which begins with next year’s Black Widow.

In a new interview with ComicBook, Tran has revealed some of the franchise’s plans moving forward, and when we can see worlds collide like they did in Endgame again.

“Our focus right now is to make sure that the titles that we’ve released in Phase 4… obviously those stories are going to be new, exciting, different and can connect with the audience like the other movies have been,” she began.

She continued: “Now it’d be amazing if we could get to that level 10 years later, so I think it’s a dream to continue doing that and build upon the MCU and the connective tissue that we have.”

In an NME review of Avengers: Endgame, Olly Richards said: “There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame. There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it. Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine. You will almost certainly cry. Probably more than once.

“Is it the best comic-book movie ever? The Dark Knight could give it a very good fight, but Endgame has more fighters on its team. It might just win.”

Brie Larson recently revealed that “a lot of” Marvel actresses have expressed interest in an all-female superhero movie.