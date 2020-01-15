Marvel has confirmed the first synopsis of the upcoming superhero film Eternals, based on the comics of the same name.

The film will frame “an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.”

The synopsis confirms Eternals will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, saying “an unexpected tragedy forces [The Eternals] out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

Brief character descriptions nod to the defining qualities of the starry ensemble cast, including Angelina Jolie as “the fierce warrior Thena”, Kumail Nanjiani as “the cosmic-powered Kingo”, Gemma Chan as “humankind-loving Sersi” and Salma Hayek as “the wise and spiritual leader Ajak”.

The film also stars Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harrington.

Chloé Zhao, who made acclaimed Sundance indie The Rider will be directing the film, following Marvel’s bid to introduce new filmmakers – as seen with Taika Waititi helming Thor: Ragnarok and Cathy Yan directing Birds of Prey.

Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time last summer, and earned five stars from NME’s Olly Richards, who said: “It is fan service in the best way. It plays like an epic, heartfelt thank you. ”

Eternals is due for public release on 6 November 2020.