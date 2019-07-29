Sebastian Stan: It “makes no sense” for Bucky Barnes to become the new Captain America

The actor doesn’t think his character should assume the mantle

Marvel actor Sebastian Stan recently shared his thoughts on why his character Bucky Barnes shouldn’t be the next Captain America.

If you’ve watched Avengers: Endgame, then you’d already know that by the end of the movie, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers hangs up his suit and hands his shield over to Falcon aka Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) – instead of his good friend Bucky. While some fans were shocked at the unexpected turn of events, declaring Bucky the best candidate for Cap, Stan thinks otherwise.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment last week at San Diego’s Comic-Con, the actor opened up about his character’s future, explaining that having Bucky become the next Captain America “makes no sense”. “Why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by?” he said.

Stan then went on to vouch for Mackie’s Falcon, claiming it was only right for the winged superhero to step into Cap’s boots. “I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But like it makes sense. [Sam Wilson] has been [Captain America’s] right-hand man for a long time at this point.”

Mackie, who was also present during the interview, revealed that he only found out about Falcon’s destiny just days before they shot the actual scene. “We were watching a football game over at Chris’ place and he pulled out the script and showed it to me,” the actor said. He also added that he was “blown away” at the thought of being the new Cap. You can watch their interview below:

Last week, Avengers: Endgame officially became the highest-grossing movie of all time, dethroning James Cameron’s 2009 fantasy epic, Avatar. Marvel also unveiled a long list of films that will feature in its Phase Four rollout. This include Black Widow, a fourth Thor movie and a Black Panther sequel.

In other MCU news, the late Stan Lee is set to have a street in New York City named after him. The Marvel legend died last year aged 95 due to a cardiac arrest caused by congestive heart failure.