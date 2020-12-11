Marvel shares full trailers for ‘WandaVision’, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘Loki’ series

Marvel has shared the full trailers for three of its upcoming Marvel series which are set to arrive on Disney+.

The new look at the shows, namely WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki came as part of Disney’s Investors Day – which saw the entertainment giant unveiling an extensive announcement of the shows that fans can expect in the coming years.

The second trailer for WandaVision sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning as Scarlet Witch and Vision – with the two characters beginning a picture-perfect life in the suburbs after tying the knot.

But just as with the first trailer, there’s a hint at the danger that lies ahead for the pair – along with a glimpse of Teyonah Parris as the adult Monica Rambeau, a role that she will take up once more in Captain Marvel 2.

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to arrive on March 19th and is described as “a movie told in six parts” – with the new trailer showing off the cinematic battles that await Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

The final glimpse of Disney+’s Marvel projects came in Loki – which picks up with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief after the events of Avengers: Endgame – but he’s joined this time around by Owen Wilson. It’s thought that Wilson is heading up the Time Variance Authority – an organisation which sends Loki on a time-bending trail of mayhem.

It will arrive in May 2021.