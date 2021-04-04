Marvel shares new ‘Black Widow’ trailer ahead of July release date

Marvel has shared a new trailer for its upcoming Black Widow film – you can watch it below.

The standalone prequel about Scarlett Johansson’s titular character, which was recently confirmed to stream on Disney+ alongside a cinema run, is due to finally be released this summer after numerous delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s media and entertainment distribution chairman Kareem Daniel announced that Black Widow would be released on July 9 and follow a hybrid release model, available to watch on Disney+ and in cinemas, alongside 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella.

Yesterday (April 3), the studio dropped a new trailer to whet the appetites of fans ahead of its release.

“You don’t know everything about me, I’ve lived a lot of lives,” Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff declares in the two minute teaser. “I made mistakes choosing between what the world wants you to be, and who you are.”

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, where Romanoff must confront her history in order to face imminent threats, the movie’s new trailer hints at the “unfinished business” and secrets of her past, before she became an Avenger, and having to go back to “where it all started”.

Watch the new trailer below:

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh were ill with pneumonia while filming Black Widow.

Speaking to The Gentlewoman, director Cate Shortland revealed that the gruelling four-month shoot took its toll on the cast and crew.

“It was like being in the army,” she said, with the piece confirming that Johansson and co-star Pugh both shot the film while ill with pneumonia.

Speaking further about Johansson, she added: “She’s completely unpretentious, and that makes her really fun to be around. She’ll be joking with the best boy or the runner; there’s no hierarchy. She appreciates people, and she makes people feel appreciated.”

