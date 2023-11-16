Marvel might be struggling to pull in new Gen-Z fans

A new statistic has highlighted a potential problem for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

As reported by IndieWire, tracking data for the studio’s latest release, The Marvels, states only 19 per cent of the opening weekend audience was between ages 18-24. 30 per cent, however, was in the 25-34 bracket, while only 8 per cent were between ages 13-17.

As noted by the outlet, 40 per cent of the audience for the film’s 2019 predecessor, Captain Marvel, was aged 18-24. This data suggests Gen-Z (defined as people born in the late ’90s and early 2000s) might be losing interest in the output of Marvel Studios.

While this could represent a waning interest among a driving demographic for superhero films, it’s important to note the setbacks which perhaps led The Marvels to flop at the box office. For starters, the film carries a lot of MCU baggage, tying together the company’s TV efforts in WandaVision and Ms. Marvel.

The cast were also unable to promote the film due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which concluded earlier this month. Considering Marvel films now regularly release only a few months later on Disney+, audiences might be more relucant to catch them in the cinema.

The Marvels might be an isolated case when you consider the success of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which has become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

This was preceded, however, by the box office disappointment of Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which failed to break even in its theatrical run (via Variety) earlier this year. Similar to The Marvels though, Quantumania largely faced middling to negative reviews.

If superhero fatigue is an issue, the eight-month gap until the next MCU instalment, Deadpool 3, might help build anticipation. The sequel, led by Ryan Reynolds, also sees Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024.