Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms a transgender character is being introduced to the MCU

Marvel‘s Kevin Feige has confirmed that a transgender character is being introduced to the MCU.

Appearing as a guest speaker for the New York Film Academy, the Marvel head spoke at length about the studio’s aspirations for movies and Disney+ while fielding questions from an audience.

Asked whether there were future plans for any LGBTQ+ characters, “specifically trans characters,” Feige responded, “Yes, absolutely yes.”

He confirmed that the transgender character would be joining the MCU “very soon, in a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

Watch Feige’s New York Film Academy appearance below:

Feige didn’t share any other information about the character but fans are already theorising who the new character could be.

Earlier this year, Geeks WorldWide reported on Marvel casting notices for a trans character. They speculated the character could be Sera, an Angel-like being from the Thor comics.

This isn’t the first time Feige has discussed the introduction of LGBTQ+ characters to the Marvel Universe. Last year, he revealed that the MCU already had an LGBTQ+ hero, which was later confirmed as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, and that more were on their way.

He acknowledged that there was at least one existing character within the MCU that identifies within the spectrum, while also confirming that there were developments for a new character that identifies as LGBTQ+.

“[We have] both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen,” he told The Playlist.

