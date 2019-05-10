Marvel will unveil post-‘Avengers’ slate this summer

'Avengers: Endgame' brought the current generation of the MCU to a close

Marvel will reveal its post-Avengers slate this summer, Disney CEO Bob Iger has suggested.

The current iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was brought to a close with Avengers: Endgame, and fans have been trying to find clues about the next generation of films in the movie.

Speaking on a call about the studio’s quarterly earnings earlier this week (May 8), Iger said there were “huge opportunities” for possible sequels, spin-offs and standalone films for individual characters. “There are many, many different directions that we can go,” he said. Iger also confirmed Endgame does provide clues for the MCU’s future.

Iger refused to specify which heroes from the MCU fans could expect to see in the near future, but estimated there to be around 8,000 characters in the universe. He also said that upcoming Marvel shows on the new Disney Plus service would be “intricately linked and tied to the storytelling” that has appeared on cinema screens in the last 10 years. The series are expected to feature Loki, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, and Vision.

Marvel already have two new films in the works – its first Asian-American led film, Shang-Chi, and The Eternals, which Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden are rumoured to have signed up to.

Earlier this month, Avengers: Endgame was confirmed to be the most tweeted about movie ever. The film has been discussed in over 50 million tweets, with its most talked about character being the villainous Thanos.

Previously, Black Panther held the title for most tweeted about movie, racking up 35 million tweets in March 2018.

In a five-star review, NME said of Avengers: Endgame: “It is an astonishing action movie, with a final hour that keeps ratcheting up the crowd-pleasing sequences in a mega-battle filled with so many characters that we should probably take a moment to give thanks to the poor people who had to coordinate the schedules of countless A-listers.”