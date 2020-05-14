Marvel’s X-Men spin-off ‘The New Mutants’ gets another new release date

Marvel’s X-Men spin-off The New Mutants is getting yet another new release date.

The film has had several release dates so far, with the first being announced for August 2018. Later, it was pushed back to February 2019 to avoid a clash with the Deadpool release and to film some rumoured extensive re-shoots.

Following Disney’s later acquisition of Fox, the film was pushed back again to April 2020. However, with the closure of cinemas due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film was pulled once more. Now, the film’s final release date has been announced as August 28.

As the release comes amidst the ongoing pandemic, there is uncertainty yet as to whether or not the film will receive a cinema or streaming release.

Earlier this year, a new trailer for the long-delayed film arrived in January. It followed on from the first all the way back in 2017 which gave a tantalising glimpse of the horror-inspired movie.

The New Mutants follows a group of young mutants who discover their abilities while being held in a facility against their will, and in the new clip they battle to escape.

Soundtracked by a cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, the trailer also gave a further look at the movie’s stars and their characters — including Maisie Williams’ Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton’s Cannonball and Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik.

Directed by Josh Boone, the movie also stars Henry Zaga (Sunspot), Alice Braga (Cecilia Reyes) and Blu Hunt (Mirage).

Actor Heaton addressed the delays at the For the Love of Sci-Fi convention last year, claiming that it was down to the Disney-Fox merger. “It’s coming out next year, but we filmed it almost two years ago.

“It’s the release [date] that’s been moved quite a while… We shot this a while back and it’s been pushed because Fox has now merged with Disney.

“If you don’t know, The New Mutants is like an X-Men spin-off,” he added. “It was a comic book; Bill Sienkiewicz did it and it was an X-Men comic. It’s basically like a separate bunch of mutants.”