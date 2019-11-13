Marvel’s Chris Pratt originally auditioned for the role of Captain America

Cannot unsee.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could have ended up looking very different, after it was revealed that Chris Pratt originally auditioned for the role of Captain America.

The actor, who has won legions of fans as Guardians of The Galaxy hero Star Lord/Peter Quill, originally auditioned for the role immortalised by Chris Evans.

Marvel Studios casting director Sarah Evans revealed: “James Gunn has been very generous about this in saying that I, to the point of annoying him, kept insisting that Chris Pratt was the guy for the part, but Chris didn’t want to play the part and refused to audition.”

But in the end, Sarah played a major role in bagging Pratt the role of Star-Lord, having convinced director James Gunn to hand him an audition.

“I finally got him to audition and James Gunn said he didn’t want to see him and that really was a challenge,” she explained.

“I was really happy when I finally got them together and it was honestly one of those eureka moments that we talk about in casting when it absolutely feels right and you know it’s right.

“James turned to me within ten seconds and said, “’He’s the guy.’”

In the same interview, Evans also revealed that Chadwick Boseman auditioned for the role of Drax The Destroyer, before he went on to bag the title role in Black Panther.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans recently admitted that he would return to the role of Captain America/Steve Evans, providing that it didn’t “sour” his previous experiences as the character.