Marvel’s Kevin Feige explains ‘Shang-Chi’ post-credits scene

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has weighed in on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ post-credits scenes.

The latest MCU outing introduces Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi to the big screen franchise, with two additional scenes providing a taste of things to come.

In the first one, the superhero and friend Katy (Awkwafina) speak with Wong (Benedict Wong), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) about the ancient rings.

The second sees Shang-Chi’s sister Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) take control of the Ten Rings organisation, after supposedly disbanding it.

One particular moment that has fans talking, however, is the traditional title card that indicates a Marvel character will be returning. However, in the case of Shang-Chi, it tells fans that the Ten Rings will be back instead.

Addressing doubts about the character’s future, Feige assured CinemaBlend: “Uh, I think you’re reading too much into it… you’re reading a little much into it. That doesn’t mean Shang-Chi won’t return.

“I think the tag before that is pretty clear. It’s more about that — spoilers, I guess — that last tag,” he continued. “To say that [the Ten Rings] organization perhaps is not as defunct as Shang-Chi thought it was going to be.

“And it’s actually not the white words on a black card. [Director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] did a very cool graphic for that phrase at the end of this movie.”

Meanwhile, Liu has opened up about the impact of Shang-Chi and its unprecedented representation of Asian talent in a comic book blockbuster.

Sharing an illustrated image of a still from the film and two young Asian children looking up at it, he wrote on Instagram: “The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story; that is the gift that @destindaniel and @marvelstudios have bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere.

“A celebration and a sharing of culture, of language, of laughter, of excitement, of sorrow and of heartbreak.”

He added: “I’ve said before that this film will change the world. A smile where there wasn’t one before. Pride where there was shame. Compassion where there was ignorance. If we reach out and touch even one person, then aren’t all of our lives better for it?”