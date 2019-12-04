Amazon Studios and Entertainment One have announced a new documentary about Mary J. Blige is coming soon.

The untitled documentary is being directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and executive produced by Blige and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The film follows the ‘Family Affair’ singer as she gets ready to perform a 25th anniversary tour for her sophomore album, 1994’s ‘My Life’.

Advertisement

The documentary’s description says that “the film provides a personal and never before seen look into the emotional journey of Mary J. Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak.

“This album and its songs directly correspond to the love, motivation, passion, and healing that Mary J. Blige was experiencing then and has continued to experience through her life as an artist and human being.”

Matt Newman, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement: “We all know Mary J. Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records. But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J. Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing. We are thrilled to share with our worldwide Prime Video customers this exclusive, never-before-seen, inside look into the global legend, Mary J. Blige.”

Blige’s new box set ‘HERstory Vol.1’ features some of her biggest ’90s hits, and rare remixes. It arrives December 6 via UMe.

Last year, Mary J Blige joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix series from My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

Advertisement

The Umbrella Academy is based on Way’s comic book series of the same name. The 10-episode series launched on the streaming service in 2018.