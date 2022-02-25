‘M*A*S*H’ actor Sally Kellerman dies aged 84

Sally Kellerman, best known for her Oscar-nominated performance as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in film M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 84.

Kellerman died on Thursday (February 24) at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills after a battle with dementia, as confirmed by her son Jack Krane (via The Hollywood Reporter).

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 1970 film M*A*S*H, directed by Robert Altman. Kellerman went onto work with the director on numerous films, including Brewster McCloud, The Player and Pret-a-Porter.

A TV adaptation of M*A*S*H aired from 1972 to 1983, but Kellerman didn’t reprise her role for the series, with her character played by Loretta Swift instead.

Kellerman starred in television shows like Star Trek, where she played Dr. Elizabeth Dehner in the second pilot episode, along with guest appearances in The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, The Outer Limits and 90210.

Her other film roles included 1972’s Last Of The Red Hot Lovers, 1973’s Slither, 1976’s Welcome To LA, 1979’s A Little Romance with Laurence Olivier, and playing Jodie Foster’s mother in 1980’s Foxes.

Sending condolences to the family of Sally Kellerman. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 25, 2022

Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with. She played my mom on my series ‘Maron.’ My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone. RIP pic.twitter.com/MY9HC1IVzs — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 25, 2022

Kellerman published a memoir, titled ‘Read My Lips: Stories Of A Hollywood Life’, in 2013. She is survived by her son Jack and daughter Claire.