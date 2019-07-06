‘The Mask’ creator teases that a female-led reboot could be on the cards

"It's party time! p-a-r-t---y? Because I gotta!"



A reboot of The Mask could be on the way, according to its creator – and it might star a female lead.

Mike Richardson, creator of the 1994 movie starring Jim Carrey and founder of Dark Comics, has teased that the green-faced character could be making a return to the big screen and that he has an actress in mind for the leading role.

“I’d like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role],” he told Forbes ahead of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. “I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name.

“We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see… You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas.”

The Mask tells the story of Stanley Ipkiss, a bank clerk who is a pushover when it comes to confrontations. After one of the worst days of his life, he finds a mask that depicts Loki, the Norse night god of mischief. When he puts it on, he becomes his inner, self: a cartoon romantic wild man.

The movie earned mass critical acclaim when it was released in 1994 thanks to Carrey’s portrayal of The Mask, but the original interpretation of the Dark Horse comic book character was much darker – and Richardson would like to explore that in the potential reboot.

“I’d like it to be another character film about a person dealing with absolute power,” he explained. “The whole theme of The Mask was we all say what we would do if we had absolute power, just like Stanley Ipkiss.

“When we get absolute power, we often resort to the most petty of endeavours and it’s overcoming our human nature and using the power for good.”

