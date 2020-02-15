Kevin Smith’s new He-Man-featuring Netflix anime series Masters Of The Universe: Revelation has revealed its all-star cast.

Henry Rollins, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and more are all set for the new reboot of the Masters Of The Universe series, which began with a film of the same name in 1982 and has played out across films (including the 1987 live-action movie featuring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man), animated TV series and comic books for a number of years.

Smith has described the new series, which is yet to confirm a release date, as “pick[ing] up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor.”

He-Man is set to be voiced by Chris Wood in the new show, with Henry Rollins becoming Tri-Klops and Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn. Mark Hamill will voice Skeletor.

Last October, Smith, who is directing and executive producing the show, gave an update on progress with Revelation.

“When will you see it? Probably not for a while,” Smith said at the time. “Don’t count on at least for six months but I’ve seen stuff and it’s amazing.”

The full cast list for Masters Of The Universe: Revelation is as follows:

Mark Hamill as Skeletor

Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn

Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela

Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms

Stephen Root as Cringer

Diedrich Bader as King Randor / Trap Jaw

Griffin Newman as Orko

Tiffany Smith as Andra

Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops

Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man

Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress

Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena

Justin Long as Roboto

Jason Mewes as Stinkor

Phil LaMarr as He-Ro

Tony Todd as Scare Glow

Cree Summer as Priestess

Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man

Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man

Harley Quinn Smith as Ileena