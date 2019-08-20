‘The Matrix 4’ is officially happening with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Lana Wachowski

Neo and Trinity are back

The Matrix 4 is officially happening and is set to feature original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, it has been confirmed.

Lana Wachowski, the writer and director for the first three Matrix movies, will once again take the helm on the new instalment.

In a statement announcing the new film Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said: “We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana. Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker – and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

Reeves will once again play Neo in The Matrix 4, while Moss will return as Trinity. No other cast members have been announced at the time of writing.

According to sources, filming is expected to begin at the start of 2020. No release date for The Matrix 4 has been confirmed at present.

In May, John Wick 3 director Chad Stahelski appeared to confirm a fourth Matrix movie was on the way. “I’m super that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved,” he said in an interview. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’, and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

Stahelski, who served as Reeves’ stunt double in the original trilogy, later backtracked his comments and claimed the Wachowskis were not involved with the project.