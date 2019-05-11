A fourth ‘Matrix’ movie is on the way, says ‘John Wick 3’ director

"They're expanding what we all loved."

It looks like a fourth instalment of The Matrix series is on the way, according to the director of John Wick 3: Parabellum.

It’s been 20 years since the release of the Wachowskis’ first Matrix movie, which starred Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, and it now appears a follow-up to the original trilogy is in development.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK ahead of the release of John Wick 3: Parabellum, director Chad Stahelski appeared to break the news of The Matrix 4‘s development.

“I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved,” he revealed. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’, and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

Before turning his attention to being a director, Stahelski worked as a stuntman in Hollywood – he was Keanu Reeves’ stunt-double in the original Matrix trilogy.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Asked if he knew who’d be directing the new movie, he responded: “I’m not sure of the overall. I’m not sure if Lana [Wachowski] is.”

Then asked if the Wachowskis were involved, he seemed to be pretty sure that they were. “Yeah. And if they wanted help, I would absolutely put down whatever I was doing to help them,” he added.

However, he has since confirmed that the Wachowski’s wont be involved after all.

Meanwhile, a producer for The Matrix has revealed that Sandra Bullock was offered the role of Neo in the 1999 sci-fi epic.

The part, played by Keanu Reeves, was presented to Bullock after the team failed to cast an A-list actor for it. In a desperate bid to secure a leading star, the producers changed Neo to a woman and hoped that Bullock would take the job.

“It was pretty simple. We sent her the script to see if she was interested in it. And if she was interested in it we would try to make the change,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said. “It just wasn’t something for her at the time. So really it didn’t go anywhere.”