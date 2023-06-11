Matt Damon and Ben Affleck tell Donald Trump to stop using ‘Air’ footage for his campaign

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck‘s production company have called on the Trump campaign to stop using footage from their recent movie Air.

It comes after Donald Trump posted a video yesterday (June 10) on his Truth Social platform that included a monologue from the Amazon Affleck directed movie in which Damon plays the Nike marketing and sales representative Sonny Vaccaro.

“Money can buy you almost anything,” Damon can be heard saying in the video as footage of Trump is shown. “It can’t buy you immortality – that you have to earn.”

A caption also states “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” and also has a link where supporters can donate to the campaign.

Trump is now cutting web videos w/ Matt Damon’s Air monologue as narration… pic.twitter.com/cBMBOaUr0Q — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 10, 2023

A spokesperson for Mr Damon’s and Mr Affleck’s production company Artists Equity told Axios: “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use.

“Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under US copyright law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent,” the spokesperson added.

Update: a spokesperson for Damon and Ben Affleck's production company Artists Equity tells Axios: "we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent." https://t.co/TwkpK2dDZT pic.twitter.com/ANtY9FllUH — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 10, 2023

