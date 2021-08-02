Matt Damon stopped using homophobic slur months ago after daughter told him off

Matt Damon has said he recently decided to stop using a homophobic slur after his daughter criticised him for doing so.

The Oscar-winning actor explained that he made a “joke” using what his daughter described as “the f-slur for a homosexual” only months ago.

Damon told The Sunday Times that his daughter criticised him for using the term and she subsequently “left the table”.

The actor then told her: “Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!”

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood,” she said.

His latest comments come after he claimed that his quotes are now taken out of context more than the start of his career in the ’90s.

“Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview],” he said. “Now your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible.

“Before it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the fuck up more.”

Meanwhile, Damon recently raised concerns about his new drama Stillwater being falsely marketed as a Taken-style thriller.

The film stars Damon as a blue-collar worker who tries to exonerate his daughter from a murder charge while she is imprisoned in France.

“When my producer told me about the movie, and what it’s about, it’s a guy who goes to save his daughter, I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be a franchise thing?” Damon said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast last week.