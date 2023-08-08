Matt Hancock posts cringeworthy ‘Barbie’ singalong

Matt Hancock has posted a cringeworthy video of himself singing along to Barbie track ‘I’m Just Ken’ on a beach.

The former Health Secretary and I’m A Celebrity star has routinely been mocked online for his actions in recent years.

The most recent stunt comes with a TikTok video that sees Hancock walking down a beach in a white shirt and shorts, singing along to ‘I’m Just Ken’.

Many online have since ridiculed the video, with one in the comments of the post calling it “the stuff of nightmares”.

See the video, and a host of reactions to it, below.

Matt Hancock’s attempts to turn himself into a “normal” or even “cool” politician are utterly pathetic. He wants to worm his way back into public life with Barbie Tiktoks, but simply cannot countenance a sincere reckoning with his complicity in tens of thousands of covid deaths. — Morgan Golf-French (@zeno_thankyou) August 8, 2023

matt hancock ruined barbie — soph🧚🧚 (@D4MSELFLY) August 7, 2023

Matt Hancock lip synching on a beach to I'm Just Ken is a tiktok that should never have been made, but here we are.#Kenough #Barbie https://t.co/jIUDWtcOok — Lover of Trees & Honesty 🌳🪻🐞🐛🐝🌿 (@gwtreelover) August 7, 2023

I still haven’t seen the Barbie movie (!!) so this was genuinely my first encounter with (what I assume to be) Ken’s power ballad. Ruined for me forever by Matt Hancock. Honestly more annoyed about this than that time he ruined my entire early 20s. pic.twitter.com/almlqoTSxJ — Katie Sayer (@katiesayer_) August 7, 2023

ok barbie isnt cool anymore cheers matt hancock https://t.co/illhAU867U — bossman (@noreo) August 7, 2023

Last year, Hancock was roundly mocked for calling Ed Sheeran one of his favourite artists and singing his single ‘Perfect’ on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Health Secretary was introduced into the ITV show alongside comedian Seann Walsh, when the MP asked Walsh about the meaning behind a tattoo on his neck.

Walsh then explained that it represented his favourite band Blink-182, who Hancock was unaware of, which immediately prompted a backlash on Twitter from viewers.

When Walsh asked Hancock who his favourite musician was, the MP replied: “Quite a mix really, quite mainstream but I’m not gonna put a tattoo of Ed Sheeran on my neck.

“Love him, yeah… and I’m from Suffolk as well.”

The West Suffolk MP previously had to step down from his role as Health Secretary after he was caught breaching social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague he was having an affair with in his office. Since his participation on the show was announced, he has been suspended from the Conservative Party.