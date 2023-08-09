Matthew Broderick says “the ’90s were hard” after success of ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Matthew Broderick has reflected on his career struggles following his breakout role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The actor, who achieved worldwide fame as Ferris Bueller in the 1987 teen comedy, explained how it was “hard” for people to get on board with his later roles.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Broderick said: “I did have nice early success. But it’s not easy to maintain that first flush. It’s always a hard adjustment for child actors, young actors. People see the kid out of Leave It To Beaver grown up and they don’t buy it – they want to see little Beaver.

“People associated me with younger roles, but I wanted them to come with me and get used to the fact that I’m wrinkly. And it was hard. The ‘90s were hard. Lots of ups and downs. But I always tried to keep at it, keep my heart in it. Hopefully that keeps you in the game.”

When asked what he believes his legacy is, Broderick replied: “What’s my legacy? Well, I’m Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it. And I like it. I’ve made my peace with it.”

In the ‘90s, Broderick’s notable roles include starring opposite Jim Carrey in 1996 film The Cable Guy and the lead role in 1998’s Godzilla. He also provided the voice of adult Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

He next stars in Netflix series Painkiller about the opioid crisis in the US, where he plays Richard Sackler, the former president of company Purdue Pharma – who created highly addictive painkiller OxyContin.

Speaking about the drug, Broderick said: “I don’t think I’ve known anyone who’s been on OxyContin. Or who crushed pills and snorted them. Unless they didn’t tell me. But it’s a sprawling, complicated story, and we all have some experience.

“My mom had very bad pain from cancer. She was on those kinds of drugs for years – not OxyContin, but it was an opioid – and they helped her. So it’s difficult, because I can see the need for painkillers. I think the original intent to develop the drug is not inherently evil. It’s only when you get people hiding the evidence of how addictive it is that it becomes an awful story.”

Painkiller is released August 10 on Netflix.