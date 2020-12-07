Matthew McConaughey has spoken out against his “illiberal” Hollywood peers for “patronising” Trump supporters.

The actor recently appeared on Russell Brand’s podcast Under The Skin, during which the pair reflected on the recent US election.

Brand asked McConaughey if he had noticed a “condemnation” of “ordinary working people” by his fellow actors in Hollywood.

Advertisement

The actor replied: “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronise, and are arrogant towards the other 50 per cent.”

“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump,” Brand agreed.