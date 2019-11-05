And his account will be different to others, apparently...

Matthew McConaughey has joined Instagram to mark his 50th birthday.

The True Detective star follows Jennifer Aniston in joining the social network.

The star’s first post on Instagram is a video of him explaining his reasons for joining the site, and what people can expect from his account.

“When people come to my page, I want them to see me,” he said.

McConaughey continued: “This is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I’m a little bit nervous about it because quite frankly.

“I’m not quite sure I want to have the dialogue. But I know I have to have the dialogue, too. So I’m looking forward to it.

The message continued: “I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you, to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates…

“If it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment and go for a walk.”

He concluded: “Let’s have some fun with it though.”

McConaughey’s latest role comes in new indie film The Beach Bum. In a four-star review of the film, NME‘s Ella Kemp says: “The Beach Bum is a film of vignettes, of cartoonish coincidences that link arms and stroll down promenades together. It roams, and has the best time doing so.

“It’s refreshing to experience a film fuelled by its prohibited life supplies, that so rarely feels anything less than tremendous fun.”