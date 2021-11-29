Matthew McConaughey says he will not run for Texas governor, despite being the leading candidate in a recent round of polls.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the True Detective star, a born-and-raised Texan, had been contacting influential people in Texas’ political circles as part of his “true consideration” for a gubernatorial run.

The governor election will take place on November 8, 2022, and recent head-to-head polls saw McConaughey eight points ahead of Republican incumbent governor Greg Abbott and 20 points ahead of Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke.

Advertisement

However, McConaughey has decided against running for now, as he revealed in a video message posted to Instagram.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey said in the video, which you can watch below.

“It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

He added that he would “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I’ve believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organisations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, a new poll found that more Texans would vote for McConaughey than the current incumbent, Greg Abbott, in a race for governor.

In a survey of 1,126 adults, conducted in April by the University of Texas in Tyler, 45 per cent of respondents said they would vote for McConaughey compared to the 33 per cent who said they would stick with Abbott, the Republican incumbent. The remaining 22 per cent said they would vote for someone else.