Matthew McConaughey speaks out against “blue or red flag pole” politics

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about his frustration with the present state of party politics in the US.

Last year it was reported that McConaughey, a born-and-raised Texan, had been contacting influential people in Texas’ political circles as part of his “true consideration” for a gubernatorial run.

The True Detective star stated in November that he would not run for Texas governor, however, despite being the leading candidate in a round of polls at the time.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Fox News Digital published today (February 9), McConaughey spoke about his disillusionment with “blue or red flag pole” discourse, promoting a bipartisan approach.

The actor attributed a “loss of values” within “people on both sides of the aisle” to intense rivalry between Democrats and Republicans in the US, arguing that “their whole identities almost sometimes seems to be based on the invalidation of the other, instead of the validation of their own vision.”

“Now I know, and I think we all know that, in the long run, that’s not the way forward,” he added.

In his statement posted back in November, McConaughey didn’t rule out a potential political run in the future. “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” he said.

“It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment.”

Advertisement

He added that he would “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I’ve believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organisations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity.

“That’s the American dream.”

The governor election will take place on November 8, 2022. Some of last year’s head-to-head polls saw McConaughey eight points ahead of Republican incumbent governor Greg Abbott and 20 points ahead of Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke.