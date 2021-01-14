Matthew McConaughey teases that he might wrestle in WWE

Matthew McConaughey has teased that he might one day wrestle as part of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

The actor, who was spotted cheering on champion Drew McIntyre as part of WWE’s virtual audience at an event back in October, talked about his love of wrestling on a recent episode of the Better Together podcast.

Calling the prospect of entering the ring “interesting”, McConaughey said: “I’ll say not too much because as you know, you can’t say too much about these things, but it is something that interests me.”

Following the interview, an article on the WWE’s website asked: “Could his next encounter with WWE Universe come inside the squared circle?”

Elsewhere during the interview, McConaughey opened up further about his love of professional wrestling and said that his three children are also fast becoming fans.