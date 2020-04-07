Matthew McConaughey has logged on to host a virtual bingo night with a senior citizens’ home in Texas, his home state.

The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living had asked the actor to join the bingo nights last September in a video message, and he responded and called the numbers over video chat recently during this period of coronavirus self-isolation.

McConaughey called the numbers from home accompanied by his mother, wife and children. When a person reached “bingo”, the prize was to ask the actor a question.

The facility’s sales director Molly Davis Nedley said: “This was a wish come true!”

“The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis. It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”

The facility’s employees added their thanks in a post on Facebook. “Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favourite drink.”

In another post, the facility said: “During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us. As Matthew would say, let’s turn this red light into a green light!”

McConaughey recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, which is now streaming early due to the coronavirus pandemic.