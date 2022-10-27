Matthew Perry claims Cameron Diaz “accidentally” hit him in the face on a group date

Matthew Perry has claimed that he was “accidentally” hit in the face by Cameron Diaz during a group date.

The actor recalled the incident in his memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, where he said the pair were set up shortly after Diaz split from Justin Timberlake in 2007.

In the book, Perry recalls Diaz getting “immediately stoned” during their group dinner party, and that she “wasn’t interested in [him] at all”.

According to Perry (via PageSix), after he said “something witty” to Diaz during a game of Pictionary, the Friends actor claimed that she “accidentally” hit his face while attempting to hit his shoulder.

In response, Perry remembered saying: “Are you fucking kidding me?”

NME has reached out to Diaz’s representatives for comment.

Perry recently apologised after making multiple remarks about Keanu Reeves in the memoir. In the book, he asked: “Why is that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

After he faced criticism over the comments, Perry released a statement to Deadline, saying: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”

Elsewhere in the book, which is released on Tuesday (November 1), Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago from opioid overuse after his colon burst. The actor spent two weeks in a coma, five months in hospital, and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

In a recent extract the actor also claimed that he kissed Eddie Van Halen’s wife, Valerie Bertinelli, while the guitarist was passed out drunk.