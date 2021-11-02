Maya Hawke says parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman tried to “protect” her from acting

Maya Hawke has said her parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman tried to “protect” her from “falling into acting”.

The young actor, now starring in Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, recently opened up about her parents’ thoughts on her career as she follows in their footsteps.

“They were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that,” Hawke said when asked by The Guardian whether her parents approve of her chosen career path.

“They also tried to protect me from falling into acting. They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn’t want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies. Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive.”

Maya and Ethan will soon play father and daughter on screen in Revolver, a ’60s-set romantic comedy in which Maya plays a teenager determined to lose her virginity to George Harrison.

Variety reports that Maya will play Jane, a teenager resident of Anchorage, Alaska. The film is set in 1966 when a flight to Japan carrying The Beatles is forced to make an unexpected stop at the city. Jane then dreams up a plan to lose her virginity to The Beatles guitarist.

Last year, Maya Hawke released her debut album ‘Blush’. In a four-star review of the record, NME said: “‘Blush’ shows the work of a songwriter who, even as something of a rookie, can command your attention and emotions with the most effortless of lines and make you consider your own life and relationships with the gentle encouragement of a close friend. Hold ‘Blush’ close – it’s a special one.”