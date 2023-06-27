Maya Kowalski from Netflix’s ‘Take Care Of Maya’ gives health update

Maya Kowalski, the subject of Netflix documentary Take Care Of Maya, has shared an update on her health after years of chronic pain.

As recounted in the documentary, Maya, aged 10, was rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Florida in October 2016 with crippling stomach pain, which her father Jack described as “so severe, her knees were going up to her chest, and she was screaming”.

After arriving at the hospital, Maya’s mum Beata was accused of child abuse due to Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder in which a caregiver fakes or causes symptoms to make a child look sick.

Advertisement

Maya was separated from her parents for over three months after hospital staff raised concerns with child protective services over Beata, who had to complete a court-ordered psychological evaluation. Beata was later determined to not have an illness, but died by suicide 87 days after she had been separated from her daughter.

In a note, she wrote: “I no longer can take the pain being away from Maya and being treated like a criminal. I cannot watch my daughter suffer in pain and keep getting worse.”

The family, including Maya’s father Jack and her younger brother Kyle, have filed a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, with a trial expected to start in September 2023.

Maya, 17, whose symptoms were later discovered to be connected to the rare neurological condition Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (known as CRPS), provided an update on her health to People earlier this month.

“I do my best to push through,” Maya said, explaining that she has full use of her arms and legs, but suffers from pain on some nights. “I’ve already missed a lot, so I want to make the most of life now.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the impending trial for her mother, Maya, who now lives with her father and brother in Venice, Florida, added: “For us as a family to move on, we need to fulfill my mom’s wish and fight. I want justice for my mom.”

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital would not comment directly on Maya’s case (via People), but said in a statement: “Our first responsibility is always to the child brought to us for care, and we are legally obligated to notify the Department of Children and Families (DCF) when we detect signs of possible abuse or neglect.

“It is DCF that investigates the situation and makes the ultimate decision about what course of action is in the best interest of the child.”

Take Care Of Maya is available to stream on Netflix.