McLovin! Seth Rogen responds after underage drinker is arrested with ‘Superbad’ ID

"My work here is done."

Seth Rogen has responded after an underage drinker was arrested with a McLovin fake ID – which was famously immortalised by his movie Superbad.

A 20-year-old was found in bar last Friday in Iowa – where the legal drinking age is 21 – with a fake Hawaii ID featuring the name “McLovin” and the date of birth of June 3, 1981.

“My work here is done,” wrote Rogen on Twitter, having produced, co-wrote and acted in the cult comedy hit.

The 20-year-old, Daniel Alfredo Burleson, was arrested after an officer spotted him with a drink in his hand.

After being confronted by police, Burleson admitted that the drink had vodka in it and refused to show his ID.

Police say he was then taken outside of the bar and showed his real ID, which confirmed he was under the age of 21.

When police subsequently spotted his fake ID, it was revealed to be a copy of the film’s iconic prop – a Hawaii ID with the name ‘McLovin DOB 06/03/1981.”

Burleson told police that he purchased the ID from Amazon.

Despite hitting cinemas in 2007, Superbad has maintained a cult following – with fans celebrating the 10th anniversary back in 2017.

To mark the occasion, Rogen revealed a number of unknown trivia gems, including the fact that almost all the names in Superbad are people “we went to high school with and lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us”.