‘Mean Girls’ has been officially shared for free on TikTok

The entire Mean Girls movie has officially been shared online.

Paramount launched an official TikTok account for the movie today (October 3) and made the film available in 23 parts. You can view it below.

It is also currently available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video and free to watch on YouTube with ads in the US. The bio for the official Mean Girls TikTok account says, “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, the teen comedy film features breakout turns across its core cast, including Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, Rachel McAdams as Regina George and Amanda Seyfried in her film acting debut as Karen Smith.

Mean Girls Day, which is celebrated on October 3, derives from a scene early in the film where Cady (Lohan) explains how she’s been talking to her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) “more and more”.

In the scene, Cady says in a voiceover: “On October 3, he asked me what day it was.” In the scene, Cady replies to Aaron: “It’s October 3.”

The original film spawned made-for-TV sequel Mean Girls 2, which was released on ABC Family in 2011. None of the original cast reprised their roles except for Tim Meadows, as Principal Ron Duvall.

A musical adaptation debuted on Broadway in 2018, which will be released as a film on January 12 next year. The musical comedy version stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles.