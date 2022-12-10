‘Mean Girls’ movie musical cast revealed

The cast for Paramount+’s forthcoming adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical has been revealed.

Angourie Rice, who is perhaps best known for her role in the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, will play protagonist Cady, who was originally played by Lindsay Lohan in her breakout role [via HollywoodReporter].

Meanwhile, Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the titular character in Disney‘s Moana, will play Janis, while Jaquel Spivey will take on the role of Damien. He has been touted as one of Broadway’s recent breakout stars for his performance in the Pulitzer-winning musical A Strange Loop.

In addition, Renee Rapp will play Regina George, reprising her role from the Broadway musical.

Mean Girls follows teenager Cady Heron, who starts a new school after moving to America from Africa with her scientist parents and has to navigate the social dynamics of the high school pecking order. After befriending outsiders Janis and Damien, she infiltrates a group of popular girls, nicknamed The Plastics, in order to take them down from the inside.

Tina Fey, who starred in and wrote the original movie, will return to produce and write the script, having also written the book for the Broadway musical. Lorne Michael will also produce, while Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. will be directing the project.

Earlier this year, Rachel McAdams, who played Regina in the original 2004 film, revealed a line from that film remains her most quoted – “Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried admitted to being ‘grossed out’ by men coming up to her and quoting the part in the film where her character, Karen Smith, said she could predict the weather while holding her breasts.