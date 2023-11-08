‘Mean Girls’ trailer: Reneé Rapp and Tina Fey return for movie musical

The first trailer for the Mean Girls movie musical has been released – check it out above.

Directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, the revamped musical version is written by Tina Fey, who reprises her role as Ms. Norbury from the original film.

The new film is based on the 2004 movie and the 2018 Broadway musical, which were both written by Fey. Reneé Rapp, who played Regina in the stage adaptation, reprises her role in the film, starring alongside Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, originally played by Lindsay Lohan, and Auli’i Cravalho as Janis Ian.

Advertisement

Other cast members include Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika Vandanapu, Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, Busy Philipps and Tim Meadows, who returns as Principal Duvall.

You still can’t sit with us. 💅 #MeanGirls is only in theatres January 12. pic.twitter.com/Ex0M7iPnrj — Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) November 8, 2023

Amanda Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the original Mean Girls, previously said in February how she would be “100 per cent into” making an appearance in the new film.

“It’s not really up to us, is it? All four of us are 100 per cent into it,” Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight, referring to her co-stars Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert.

Earlier this month, Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert all reprised their Mean Girls roles for a Walmart advert.

Speaking about the reunion, Lohan said: “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.”

Advertisement

“It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again,” Chabert added.

Mean Girls is set to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2024.