Meet the suspects in clip from ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Netflix has released a clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – check it out above.

The clip, released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM global event, introduces the film’s ensemble cast as they receive an invitation for a special trip to Greece.

In the sequel, Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, alongside a new cast of suspects including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Leslie Odom Jr.

A synopsis reads: “You’re invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.”

The sequel is directed and written by Rian Johnson, who previously described it as having its “own tone, ambition and reason for being”.

The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, where it was widely praised in early reviews.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is scheduled to be released in cinemas in November before it arrives on Netflix on December 23, after the streaming service acquired the rights to two Knives Out sequels starring Craig.