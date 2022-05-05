Meg Ryan to direct and star in new rom-com ‘What Happens Later’

Meg Ryan is set to return to rom-coms with her new project What Happens Later.

The actor will both direct and star in the new film, which has been described as an “evolved and nostalgic” romantic comedy, according to Variety.

What Happens Later adapts American playwright Steven Dietz’s stage show Shooting Star, who co-wrote the screenplay with playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn.

Ryan will be starring in the film alongside David Duchovny as ex-lovers Willa and Bill, who are reunited for the first time since separating decades prior in an airport overnight.

A logline for the movie reads: “What if late one snowy night you came face to face with someone from your long ago? Someone who once held your secrets, because once, long ago, that person held your heart.”

The film will mark the second film directed by Meg Ryan after directing and starring in 2015’s Ithaca alongside Sam Shephard and Alex Neustaedter. It is co-produced by Bleecker Street, and Ten Acre Films.

Ryan made her name in romantic comedies including You’ve Got Mail, When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle.

Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said in a statement: “To be part of this team, bringing such a popular play to the big screen is a genuine privilege. We are beyond fortunate that the project is in the hands of one of the most gifted romantic comedy actors of her generation.

“Combined with the talent of her co-stars and producers, we are honoured to be on this journey and look forward to sharing the experience with audiences next year.”

In other rom-com news, Jennifer Lopez made her return to the genre with Marry Me earlier this year. Read the NME review.