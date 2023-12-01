Meg Ryan says ‘nepo baby’ label is “dismissive” and unfair to son Jack Quaid

Actor Meg Ryan has spoken out about the label that her son, Jack Quaid, is a ‘nepo baby’. Quaid, who stars in hit series The Boys, is actually the child of two movie stars, with his father being Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap).

However, in a recent interview with Glamour, Ryan pushed back on the claims that her son might be a child of nepotism privilege, given his parents’ success in the industry.

The Sleepless In Seattle actor said: “Jack is really talented. He’s more of a natural than I’ll ever be. That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege.”

Advertisement

Quaid, who made his movie debut in 2012’s The Hunger Games, acting opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Stanley Tucci among other famous faces, has always had a gift, according to his mother.

“I remember seeing him in a middle school production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” she said. “He was playing Bottom.”

“I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym. I had my head in my hands and was like, ‘Oh, no. He’s good. He’s really good.’ I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he’s also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew.”

Now, having recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 critically acclaimed biopic, Oppenheimer, and due to appear in the upcoming fourth season of the US superhero television series, The Boys, Quaid is clearly making a name for himself.

Advertisement

Speaking to Thrillist in June last year, Quaid shared: “I knew that people would constantly say, ‘Oh, I know how he got that job,’ and they’re still going to say that. It’s fine. But as long as I knew how I got there, that would be enough.”

Ryan also shared with Glamour her concerns over her son being in the limelight. Speaking on the scrutiny that comes with fame, the When Harry Met Sally star said: “You don’t wish it [on anyone]. It’s too hard and it’s too weird.”

In other news, Ryan shared last month why she took a break from acting.