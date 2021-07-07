Megan Fox breaks silence on “very dark” Jimmy Kimmel interview

Megan Fox has broken her silence on a notorious Jimmy Kimmel interview from 2009.

The actor recently commented on the interview with the late show host, which took place after she was fired from Transformers and was discussing her cameo in Michael Bay’s Bad Boys II.

Fox had told Kimmel that the filmmaker had made her dance in a bikini, cowboy hat and high-heeled shoes under a waterfall as she was too young to sit at a bar in a scene.

Advertisement

“I was in 10th grade. So that’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works,” Fox had said on the chat show.

Kimmel replied: “Yeah, well, that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist.”

Addressing the interview in a new conversation with The Washington Post, per BestLife, Fox said: “That was a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood. It was just very dark.”

Elsewhere, Fox recently said she would be keen to make a TV remake of Jennifer’s Body.

“I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to,” Fox said in the same Washington Post interview. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on how her feelings about the film have changed over the years, the actor went on: “Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie. This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that.”