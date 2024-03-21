Megan Fox confirms Machine Gun Kelly engagement called off

Megan Fox has shared that she and Machine Gun Kelly have broken off their engagement.

The pair went public about their relationship in 2020, and announced in 2022 that they were engaged.

However, following break-up rumours, Fox has now confirmed that the engagement is currently off.

During her time on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actor was observed by host Alex Cooper to have “got engaged, then I think it was called off,” to which the Transformers star responded: “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.”

Fox did, however, remain vague about the specific status of their relationship. She explained: “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption.

“I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”

Fox spoke of the rapper, born Colson Baker, elsewhere in the podcast, notably speaking about his recent blackout tattoo: “He has a really special story behind why he did that, which obviously, I’ll leave for him to tell.”

She continued: “Whatever they represented — and I don’t actually know — but he didn’t like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had and he wanted to get rid of them.”

“I think it’s really elegant and it’s kind of ahead of its time,” she added.

The pair were seen together last month at a Super Bowl afterparty, where they were spotted celebrating with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.