Megan Fox responds to claims she was “preyed upon” by Michael Bay

Megan Fox has released a response to claims that Michael Bay was “sexualising her” at 15 years old while working on Bad Boys II and Transformers.

An interview from 2009 resurfaced online in which Fox describes “dancing underneath a waterfall” for the filmmaker, to which fans responded with outrage.

A fan shared the interview on Twitter, saying, “teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t”.

Fox clarified, writing on Instagram: “While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected…

“Please hear me when I thank you for your support, but these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

The actress confirmed the Bad Boys II filming took place when she was “around 15 or 16”, and clarifies that she was “at no point undressed or anything similar” when auditioning for Transformers, aged “19 or 20”, dispelling the claim of “extraneous” audition material.

“There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now,” Fox continued, “but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.”

In reference to her professional experience with Steven Spielberg, who produced Transformers and who fired Fox from the series after she compared Bay to Adolf Hitler, Fox said: “When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael [Bay], and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.”

She continued: “I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.”