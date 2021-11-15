Mel Gibson confirms he’ll direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Mel Gibson has confirmed he’s set to direct Lethal Weapon 5.
The actor, who has starred in the franchise as Martin Riggs opposite Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh since 1987, will be following in the footsteps of the late Richard Donner.
Gibson confirmed the news at a fan event in London, An Experience with Mel Gibson, which took place at Intercontinental London – The 02 on Saturday (November 13).
“The man who directed all the Lethal films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy,” Gibson told the crowd during the event.
Mel Gibson has previously directed The Passion of the Christ, Apocalypto and Hacksaw Ridge. It’s not yet been confirmed whether he will reprise his role as Riggs in the new film, nor whether Glover will return.
Last year, Donner had confirmed that Lethal Weapon 5 would be the final film in the franchise.
“This is the final one,” the late filmmaker told The Daily Telegraph. “It’s both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It’s exciting, actually… Hahaha! It’s the last one, I’ll promise you that.”